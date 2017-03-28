Proposed bill would create child abuser registry

A proposed bill would create a registry of convicted child abusers in Michigan.

It's known as Wyatt's Law, named after a young boy left with permanent disabilities after he was violently shaken as an infant.

Wyatt's Law would require anyone convicted of child abuse to register with law enforcement for up to 10 years in a publicly searchable database that includes the person's photo, date of birth, home and work addresses, a list of their convictions and their registration status.

Unlike Michigan's sex offender registry, Wyatt's Law would not limit where abusers can live or work.

Similar legislation came up in the last term, prompting a visit by actress and activist Melissa Gilbert, but it failed to advance.

The new bill has several sponsors in both chambers, including Democratic Representative Vanessa Guerra of Saginaw.

Senate Bill 261 comes up before the Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

