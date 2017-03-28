Tax filing deadline fast approaching

As tax season comes down to the wire, thousands of Americans will be happy to learn they have a little extra time to file this year.

The typical April 15 deadline falls on a weekend, and thanks to a National Holiday the following Monday, this year's deadline falls on Tuesday, April 18.

For those of you who have yet to file, here are a few helpful tips:

Save yourself some money by e-filing.

The IRS says less than one percent of electronic returns have errors compared to the 20 percent error rate on paper returns.

If you make less than $64,000 a year, you can file for free using the IRS's online software to prepare your federal tax

Plus, those who file online usually receive their money faster.

If you want to find tax filing assistance in your area, just click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.