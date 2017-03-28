Breaking: Ford announces $1.2 billion investment in 3 MI facilities

Ford Motor Company has announced it is investing $1.2 billion in three Michigan facilities.

The company is investing $850 million in the Michigan Assembly Plant to retool and build the all-new Ford Ranger and Ford Bronco in the next couple of years.

The company also announced plans to invest $150 million and create or retain 130 jobs at the Romeo Engine Plant. This will help expand capacity for engine components.

Ford is also investing $200 million for an advanced data center at Ford’s Flat Rock Assembly Plant. This is the second of two new data centers Ford is building in Michigan.

In January Ford announced it was investing $700 million and adding 700 direct new jobs to that facility.

“At Ford, we are investing aggressively in building on our strengths today – including trucks, vans, commercial vehicles, performance vehicles and SUVs – while at the same time growing our leadership in electrification, autonomy and mobility services,” said Joe Hinrichs, Ford president, The Americas. “As America’s top producer of automobiles, we are proud to be going even further in our commitment to invest in manufacturing here at home.”

In the past three months alone, Ford has announced $1.9 billion in new investments in Michigan.

For the full press release, click here.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump tweeted about the expected announcement:

Big announcement by Ford today. Major investment to be made in three Michigan plants. Car companies coming back to U.S. JOBS! JOBS! JOBS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.