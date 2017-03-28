MSU football coach breaks silence after 3 players suspended

A Michigan State University coach has finally broke his public silence after three football players were suspended over allegations of sexual assault.

Football coach Mark Dantonio held a news conference Tuesday in the Spartan Stadium north end zone media center.

Dantonio has kept a low profile after allegations of sexual assault were made against three football players. The school announced the players' suspensions from team activities last month. They also were removed from on-campus housing.

Their names have not been released.

A staff member associated with the football program was also suspended.

On Tuesday, Dantonio said he has not met with the press to discuss the investigation or the football program to "respect the process." While he would not answer any specific questions on the investigation, he said the situation is bringing his players closer together.

“Human nature will tell you people bind together in tough situations. They’ll go forward more unified,” Dantonio said.

Dantonio also said he didn't think it was "important enough" to talk specifics about Saturday's spring football game.

“I hope everyone understands how serious we are taking this…it is not business as usual,” Dantonio said. “To come out here and have our players interviewed and act like nothing is going on, I just don’t think it’s appropriate."

Dantonio released a statement last month saying he has "high standards" for his football program and expects players and staff to "conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the values and principles of Michigan State University."

