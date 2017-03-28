Fire damages home for sale in Midland County

Fire caused heavy damage Tuesday morning to a home in Midland County.

It happened about 7:30 a.m. at a home in the 3100 block of Applewood Drive.

Investigators told TV5 the house is currently up for sale. No one is living there right now, because the home is under renovation, they said.

The fire caused heavy damage to the second floor of the home. Firefighters are still working to contain the flames as of 9 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Officials had the intersection of Applewood Road and Valley Drive closed while they investigated. It re-opened shortly before 12:30 p.m.

