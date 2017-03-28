Girl, 6, killed after car driven by mother strikes tree

A 6-year-old girl has been killed after the car her 25-year-old mother was driving struck a tree on Detroit's eastside.

The woman's 1-year-old daughter was hurt in the early Tuesday morning crash.

Police say they are investigating whether the woman was being chased by someone in another vehicle at the time of the crash.

She was in critical condition at a hospital.

The younger girl was in stable condition.

