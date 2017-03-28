Grand Blanc HS principal leaving

The principal of Grand Blanc High School has announced she's leaving for a new opportunity. Here is the email Jennifer Hammond released this morning:

Dear Parents, I am emailing you to inform you that I have accepted a position as the Director of Academic Services with the Muskegon School District. My last day at Grand Blanc HS is Thursday, April 13 and Mr. Goetzinger will serve as the interim principal for the remainder of the school year. I have served the GB community for the past 12 years and I am very proud of our school, our staff, and our students. We have worked diligently to provide a comprehensive educational program to meet the needs of each child. I thank you all for your support of our school and wish you and your children the best of luck. Dr. Hammond.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.