Michigan Senate OKs higher weight for natural gas trucks

A bill advancing in Michigan would let commercial trucks powered by natural gas exceed the weight limit of 80,000 pounds.

Supporters say the legislation would align the state with a 2015 federal law that allows natural gas vehicles to weigh up to 82,000 pounds. The trucks weigh more than comparable diesel trucks because their natural gas fuel systems are heavier.

Backers say natural gas fuel is cheaper and cleaner, but companies operating natural gas-powered trucks can lose 2 percent to 3 percent of revenue due to the weight limit.

The Senate approved the bill 37-0 Tuesday. It next goes to the House for consideration.

