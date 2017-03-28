Dog stabbed multiple times gets new 'safe' home

TV5's Sara Byrne dropped off a bed and blanket for Clyde.

A dog who authorities say was stabbed multiple times by a Mid-Michigan man will be going to a new “safe” home Tuesday.

The dog, named Clyde, was found covered in blankets in front of a Lakefield Township home last week.

"When I removed the blankets I saw multiple wounds on the chest and in the lung area. The dog wasn't very responsive," said Trish Barnes, with animal control.

Clyde was rushed to an emergency vet clinic right away where he underwent surgery. Doctors had to repair a collapsed lung, officials said.

Director Lisa Stoffel with the Saginaw County Animal Care Center said Tuesday Clyde will be going to his “new, safe” home.

Justin Humpert, 25, was arrested on March 24 in Lakefield Township. He has been charged with torturing an animal.

Humpert is currently being held in the Saginaw County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

