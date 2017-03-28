Michigan children's hospital fails federal inspection - WNEM TV 5

Michigan children's hospital fails federal inspection

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
DETROIT, MI

Children's Hospital of Michigan failed a federal inspection. 

The Detroit News reported the inspections by the Federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid took place at three Detroit Medical Center hospitals in January.

The Karmanos Cancer Center also failed the federal inspection.

Investigators found dirty surgical tools at Children's Hospital and that patients were under anesthesia for too long.

DMC officials said they are working to fix all problems.

