Michigan children's hospital fails federal inspection

Children's Hospital of Michigan failed a federal inspection.

The Detroit News reported the inspections by the Federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid took place at three Detroit Medical Center hospitals in January.

The Karmanos Cancer Center also failed the federal inspection.

Investigators found dirty surgical tools at Children's Hospital and that patients were under anesthesia for too long.

DMC officials said they are working to fix all problems.

