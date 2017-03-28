High honors for Flint area figure skating team - WNEM TV 5

High honors for Flint area figure skating team

By Ian Rubin, TV5 News Director
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Congrats to the Flint Area United High School Figure Skating team for Placing third in the State Championships. The competition was held Sunday in Rochester. 13 teams competed for the title. Flint Area United qualified last month by winning the district championships in Bay City. The team is comprised of skaters from school districts all over Genesee County, and practices at Flint Iceland Arena. They are also the current national champs, and will compete again next week in hopes of defending that title.

