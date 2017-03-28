Does 'pink tax' force women to pay more than men?

As Women’s History Month draws to a close, gender-based pricing remains a hot button issue that is yet to be solved.

The Pink Tax refers to the price difference between products directly marketed to girls and women, and those directed towards boys and men.

USA Today reports in 2015, the New York City Department of Consumer Affairs published a study comparing nearly 800 products from more than 90 brands, looking for price differences in items marketed to different genders. On average, products for women or girls cost 7 percent more than comparable products for men and boys.

There may also be other reasons to explain the difference in prices.

Some say that women’s services, such as dry cleaning and haircuts, tend to be more labor and time intensive, which is why women are willing to pay higher prices.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.