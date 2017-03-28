3 charged with making meth, torching house to cover operation

Three people have been charged, accused of making meth in a Mid-Michigan home and then setting the house on fire to cover it up.

Firefighters were called to 2336 Belle Glade Court in Fenton Township on March 20.

When crews arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames and the homeowner, Matthew Dues and his girlfriend, Jennifer Young, on the scene with burns.

Before Dues was taken to the hospital investigators asked for consent to search the house. He refused, but after a search warrant was granted the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police Arson Squad and Fenton Township Police Department found components to make meth inside the house, according to Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell.

Pickell said further investigation lead them to believe the fire was intentionally set by Young to cover up the operation, and that meth was being made in the home for several months.

Dues, Young and Joshua Forsythe have been charged with:

1: Operating/maintain a lab involving methamphetamine

2: Operating/maintaining a methamphetamine lab within 500 feet of a residence

3: Operating/maintaining a methamphetamine lab involving hazardous waste

Young was also charged with 2nd degree arson.

All three have been arraigned.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.