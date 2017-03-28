Saginaw County man wins $2 million on 'worst day of his life'

A Saginaw County man had the worst day of his life turned into the best after winning $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $2,000,000 Bonus instant game.

“I was having the absolute worst day of my life,” said the 49-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous. “I was stressed from work and it seemed like everything that could go wrong was going wrong. I stopped to buy a soda and had a winning $10 ticket to turn in. I put another $10 with it and told the clerk to pick out a $20 ticket for me.”

The clerk at the Marathon gas station, located at 12018 Liberty Street in Clio, grabbed a $20 $2,000,000 Bonus instant game ticket.

“I scratched the ticket in the store and I was in shock when I saw I had won $2 million,” said the player. “I waited for everyone to leave the store and went back to the clerk and asked her to scan my ticket. She looked it over and hit the floor when she saw I won $2 million.”

The winner chose to take his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million rather than an annuity. With his winnings, he plans to buy a new truck and then invest the remainder.

“Winning the Lottery feels great. My wife and I have always found a way to make ends meet, but it hasn’t always been easy, so winning is a huge relief,” the winner said.

