Police search for vehicle in hit-and-run crash in Flint

Crews were on the scene of a hit-and-run crash in the city of Flint Tuesday afternoon.

Ambulances, fire trucks and police were on the scene at Stevens and Fifth.

Police said four occupants were in the vehicle that was struck by the fleeing vehicle. One of those passengers was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

All four were wearing safety belts, police said.

One of the passengers was a child, but that was not the passenger taken to the hospital, police said.

Police are still looking for the other vehicle involved.

