Utilities directed to file reports on responses to windstorm

The Michigan Public Service Commission has directed DTE Energy and Consumers Energy to file reports on their responses to power outages from a March 8 windstorm.

Chair Sally Talberg says the commission wants to understand more of the lessons learned by Michigan utilities and their efforts to restore electric service.

The storm knocked out power to more than 1.1 million homes and businesses. Some customers didn't get their electricity restored until days later.

The reports are due May 15.

Both utilities are to review how the storm affected distribution systems, preparations and response to the storm and whether any changes could be implemented to reduce the potential for future power outages of the same magnitude.

Consumers Energy says in a release Tuesday that it welcomes the commission's review.

We welcome the Michigan Public Service Commission’s review of our response to the historic March wind storm. We are proud of the more than 3,400 employees and contractors who worked around the clock to restore power to 360,000 homes and businesses. On behalf of our customers, we will continue our pursuit of world-class performance and evaluate this event for improvement opportunities. Consumers Energy is committed to strengthening our system to withstand severe weather in the future and get our customers’ power restored as safely and efficiently as possible.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.