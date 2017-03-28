Firefighters find bodies of man, woman in burned house

The bodies of a man and a woman have been found by firefighters in a vacant house on Detroit's west side.

Authorities said the small blaze in the rear of the house appears to have been set Monday night to cover up the slayings.

The bodies of 26-year-old Andy Maldonado and 24-year-old Mariah Rasnick were found after the fire was put out. Both were shot.

WJBK-TV reports that relatives said Maldonado and Rasnick were missing since Saturday night.

Deputy Police Chief David LeValley said Tuesday that investigators believe they were killed at a location in southwest Detroit and their bodies left at the west side house.

