Man arrested after hit-and-run in Mt. Pleasant

Man arrested after hit-and-run in Mt. Pleasant

Nathaniel Horn Nathaniel Horn
MT. PLEASANT, MI (WNEM) -

A Beaverton man was arrested after a hit-and-run crash in Mt. Pleasant Monday night.

It happened about 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Mission and High in the city.

A witness to the crash provided Central Dispatch with the suspect's vehicle information.

Mt. Pleasant police officers located the vehicle and attempted to pull it over, but the suspect kept driving, police said. The suspect, Nathaniel Horn, continued for two miles before he stopped.

Horn, 21, was charged with fleeing and eluding, and leaving the scene of an accident.

