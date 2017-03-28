Shooting hoops, scoring donations in honor of Sam Merrill

The Tri-City WELS Men's Basketball League is getting ready for its fourth annual Celebrity All Star Game. This year's will honor our late TV5 colleague Sam Merrill who died unexpectedly last February.

The game is Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 5 p.m. at the Michigan Lutheran Seminary gym in Saginaw. Doors open at 4 p.m.

The money raised will go toward renaming and renovating the Saginaw Township North Little League field. The league hopes to rename its field after Sam. Part of the proceeds will also go to Pulse 3 Foundation. Pulse 3 Foundation is dedicated to developing, promoting and supporting programs to make our region more heart-healthy.

This year's match-up pits captain Andrew Keller against captain Meg McLeod. Team McLeod boasts a lot of height with 2000 NBA Draft pick DeeAndre Hulett and Northwood University star Darvin Ham, Jr. among others. However, Team Keller is stacked as well with Notre Dame stand-out Tory Jackson and TV5 meteorologist Chris Easlick along with several other recognizable faces. You can see the full list of teams here.

Tickets are available online, $8 for an adult and $6 for children. A family pass (2 adults and 2 children) is $20. You can also purchase tickets at the door, $9 for adults and $7 for children.



TV5 is a proud sponsor of the event.

