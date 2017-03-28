Flint school district hopes to pass operating millage in May

A Mid-Michigan school district is reaching out to families to pass an operating millage.

The superintendent of Flint Community Schools said it is imperative the millage pass come May 2.

"We're not where we want to be, but we're making all the right steps we need for the children of Flint," Superintendent Bilal Tawwab said.

He has been the superintendent for two years. He is asking voters to help him move forward with plans to improve the district.

The last time the operating millage was passed by Flint voters was in 2009.

Tawwab said the millage would not have an impact on homeowners.

"No, not at all. This is a non-homestead millage and so it will impact business and industry within the city of Flint," Tawwab said.

It would levy 18 mills on all industrial and commercial properties in Flint. The millage would cover teacher salaries, transportation, security, facilities and athletics.

Tawwab said his number one priority is increasing the public's confidence in Flint public schools.

"I think that is very important. Currently there are about 15,000 school age kids in the city of Flint and right now Flint Community Schools only has about a third of that market share," Tawwab said.

He said he is not sure if the district will look at consolidating more schools this year.

"We're looking at numbers. This year we exceeded our enrollment target by 300 kids, so we're changing the trajectory of enrollment here at Flint Community Schools. So stay tuned," Tawwab said.

