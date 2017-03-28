Bill could allow schools to start before Labor Day

Schools will be allowed to start classes before Labor Day under legislation in Lansing.

Currently, districts have to start after the holiday unless the state grants a waiver.

Senate Bill 271 would allow schools to open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in August.

The Committee on Education approved the legislation, sending it to the full chamber for consideration.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.