Bill could allow schools to start before Labor Day - WNEM TV 5

Bill could allow schools to start before Labor Day

Posted: Updated:
Stock image Stock image
LANSING, MI (WNEM) -

Schools will be allowed to start classes before Labor Day under legislation in Lansing.

Currently, districts have to start after the holiday unless the state grants a waiver.

Senate Bill 271 would allow schools to open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in August.

The Committee on Education approved the legislation, sending it to the full chamber for consideration.

