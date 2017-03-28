Flint bar seeks help identifying purse snatcher

The Caboose Lounge in Flint is seeking the public's help identifying a purse snatcher.

The incident happened Sunday about 10 p.m.

The woman who had her purse stolen is a regular customer, the bar said.

If you have any information on the suspect call 810-743-8000.

The bar posted video of the incident on Facebook.

