2 reports recommend ways to boost recycling in Michigan

Two groups established by Gov. Rick Snyder have produced a list of suggestions for stepping up solid waste recycling in Michigan.

The proposals are in reports issued by the Governor's Recycling Council and the Solid Waste and Sustainability Advisory Panel.

Only about 15 percent of Michigan's solid waste is recycled, a rate far below the national average.

Among the recommendations are investing in infrastructure needed to collect and process recyclable materials; adopting measurable recycling goals on the local level; and educating the public about the importance of recycling.

The reports also endorse assisting local governments with developing and operating collection and processing programs.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality says it will work with the panels to develop legislation and find money to carry out the proposals.

