Lawyers seek gag order against victims in Nassar case

Lawyers representing Dr. Larry Nassar are asking for a gag order against more than 80 women and girls accusing him of sexual assault.

The lawyers said public comment involving potential witnesses are damaging Nassar's prospects at a fair trial.

There's already a gag order in place against State Attorney General Bill Schuette and others involved with the prosecution.

The 53-year-old worked for decades at MSU and with USA Gymnastics.

The Detroit Free Press reports an Ingham County Circuit Judge may consider the gag order Wednesday.

Some of Nassar's accusers testified Tuesday on Capitol Hill.

