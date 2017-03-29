Strong reactions after NC restaurant bans young children

A new policy at an Italian restaurant in North Carolina is generating a reaction on social media.

The chandeliers, piano music and candle lit ambiance highlight the fine-dining experience the owners of Caruso's Restaurant are going for, but their new rule barring kids under five has some parents annoyed.

While parents feel the rule singles them out, the manager said it's about creating a fair dining experience for everyone.

“Sometimes, the children of course become rowdy. For the other guest, a lot of our guests have made comments that it upsets them sometimes because the parents don’t always do the right thing and take the children out,” the manager said.

In addition to its new menu, the restaurant has hired a new chef trained in Italy.

