Ahoy, mateys! Volunteers needed for sailing program

Ahoy, mateys! Volunteers needed for sailing program

Posted By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
By Kate Nadolski
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

Although temperatures still hover near the freezing mark, Bay City-based BaySail is looking forward to the start of the sailing season. 

As crews are busy wrapping up winter maintenance projects, the staff are putting the finishing touches on its Science Under Sail program. The program engages students in real-world problem-based learning, through scientific observations and measurements of weather, water quality, aquatic life, and human impact on the environment. 

Even though it's a little cold now, organizers are already setting the sails.

For more information on how you can volunteer, click here

