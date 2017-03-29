Crayola to retire a color; but which one will it be?

Friday is National Crayon Day and Crayola says it will mark the occasion by retiring one of its colors.

Crayola says the announcement revealing which color is getting retired will be livestreamed on Facebook on Friday morning.

On Facebook, news of the impending color retirement brought suggestions as to which colors it should or shouldn't be.

Others lamented that Crayola is retiring a color at all.

For more information on the livestream, click here.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.