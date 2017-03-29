Police arrest wanted man

Police have arrested a man they were asking the public to help find.

Tyquan "Scooter" Walker was wanted for two counts of felony firearm, resisting and obstructing and receiving and concealing stolen property.

Investigators believed Walker may be in the Flint area. Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County were offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest, but say Walker's arrest was not due to a Crime Stoppers tip.

Details on his arrest were not released.

