Police arrest wanted man - WNEM TV 5

Police arrest wanted man

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Source: Crime Stoppers Source: Crime Stoppers
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Police have arrested a man they were asking the public to help find.

Tyquan "Scooter" Walker was wanted for two counts of felony firearm, resisting and obstructing and receiving and concealing stolen property. 

Investigators believed Walker may be in the Flint area. Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County were offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest, but say Walker's arrest was not due to a Crime Stoppers tip. 

Details on his arrest were not released. 

>>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.