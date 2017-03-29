VIDEO: Troopers escort Michigan relief convoy to help wildfire victims

Farmers in Michigan are helping to replace what was lost after wildfires scorched more than one million acres of The Great Plains.

Semi-trucks full of donated agriculture supplies - like feed for livestock, fencing and hay – will be shipped to affected areas of Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Colorado. Flames ripped across the states killing people and cattle and destroying homes and barns.

On Wednesday, Michigan State Police posted a video showing troopers escorting the convoy headed to Kansas southbound on I-69 to the Michigan-Indiana state line.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for donations to help with a planned trip on March 31.

