Fire causes heavy damage to mobile home

Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that caused heavy damage to a mobile home.

It happened Wednesday, March 29 about 6:30 a.m. at Indian Hills Mobile Home Park on the corner of White Fawn and Shoshone in Genesee Township.

The fire chief told TV5 the owner of the mobile home was at work at the time of the fire. He said two cats lived in the home, and one may be missing.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.