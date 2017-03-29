Health Alert: Michigan confirms first measles case of 2017

The Michigan Department of Health and Human services has confirmed Michigan’s first measles case of 2017 in southeast Michigan.

Officials said the person was hospitalized and is currently recovering. The patient was exposed to the disease during international travel.

Now, health officials are highlighting the importance of following all vaccine recommendations.

“Immunizations are the best way to protect our families and communities from the harmful, sometimes deadly consequences of vaccine-preventable diseases like measles,” said Dr. Eden Wells, Chief Medical Executive with the MDHHS. “If you have questions about a child’s vaccination status or your own vaccination history, talk to your doctor right away to ensure your family has optimal protection.”

Measles is a vaccine-preventable respiratory infection that can lead to in pneumonia, encephalitis and death.

Symptoms include a high fever, red eyes, cough, runny nose, photophobia (sensitivity to light). The disease also presents with a raised body rash starting on the head and face then progressing to the rest of the body.

Those infected can be contagious a few days before any symptoms are shown, experts said.

Last year, the state confirmed one case of measles. From 2001 to 2012, the average number of cases reported nationally per year was about 60.

In 2014, there were 667 cases in the U.S., including five in Michigan. Health officials said most those who contracted the infection were not vaccinated.

To read the full press release, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.