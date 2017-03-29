Community pays its respects for beloved Grand Blanc teacher

A local community gathered to pay their respects this week for a beloved Mid-Michigan high school teacher and the "Voice of the Bobcats" who passed away.

Superintendent Clarence Garner sent a letter to staff Wednesday, March 29 about the passing of math teacher Charlie Carmody.

“Charlie was at school this morning standing in the hall when he unexpectedly collapsed. The students he was talking with immediately called 911 and began to administrate CPR with the support of the staff,” Garner wrote.

An ambulance rushed Carmody to Genesys Hospital where they continued life-saving efforts, Garner said.

Unfortunately, Carmody passed away at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Assistant Principal Gary Goetzinger was one of the first people who tried to help Carmody.

"My heart sunk. Charlie was the heart and soul of Grand Blanc High School and he's Mr. Bobcat and I can't even describe the feeling," Goetzinger said.

He said staff and students are trying to cope with the devastating loss.

"We have a great family here and you know just through hugs and talking about memories. You can't understand this. It doesn't make sense," Goetzinger said.

Garner said additional counselors have been deployed at the high school for staff and students. All evening activities Wednesday have also been canceled.

“If you did not know Charlie, he was one of the most beloved teachers at our high school. He has long served as the 'Voice of the Bobcats' and has been one of Grand Blanc Schools most visible figures in the community. This is a huge loss for our school, district, and the Grand Blanc community,” Garner wrote.

Visitation for Carmody will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 and again on Wednesday, April 5 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Swartz Funeral Home in Flint.

Visitation and funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 6 at the Berean Baptist Church in Grand Blanc.

An extra memorial service will be held Friday at Grand Blanc High School beginning at 3 p.m.

"The outpouring of support is remarkable. Charlie touched thousands of students, parents, families and friends in the Grand Blanc community and just remarkable to see the number of people who cared for him, who he touched, who he was involved with, who he meant something to. So it's been overwhelming and a blessing in a pretty challenging time for my family," said Andy Carmody, Charlie Carmody's brother.

Carmody leaves behind his wife, Chris, and two children, Jonathon, who is a 10th grader at Grand Blanc High School, and Olivia, who is an 8th grader at West Middle School.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for his children's future college expenses. To donate, click here.

Today we mourn with the whole GBHS family the passing of Charlie Carmody ("The Voice of the Bobcats"). Nobody loved GBHS more than him. RIP. — Grand Blanc BBall (@GBHoopsNextGen) March 29, 2017

Go to this sign in the math wing and sign it. In loving memory of Charlie Carmody??

-his AP comp sci principles classes pic.twitter.com/Nrjvmgmfin — Lily Eckman (@lily_e_30) March 29, 2017

There are few people who had as much impact on me as Charlie Carmody. Thank you for making my book possible and making me love GBHS. — Max Harrison (@MaxLHarr) March 29, 2017

Hands down the best teacher GB has ever had. I love and miss you Charlie Carmody. — Jared (@jaredhamberger) March 29, 2017

