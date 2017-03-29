Driver wanted for questioning in indecent exposure case

Police are asking the public’s help identifying a driver wanted for questioning.

Midland Police Department posted surveillance images to their Facebook page Wednesday of a red Chevrolet Silverado in a parking lot.

Officials said the driver is wanted for questioning in connection with an indecent exposure complaint.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Midland Police at 989-839-4713.

