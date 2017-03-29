Driver wanted for questioning in indecent exposure case - WNEM TV 5

Driver wanted for questioning in indecent exposure case

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Midland Police Department Source: Midland Police Department
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

Police are asking the public’s help identifying a driver wanted for questioning.

Midland Police Department posted surveillance images to their Facebook page Wednesday of a red Chevrolet Silverado in a parking lot. 

Officials said the driver is wanted for questioning in connection with an indecent exposure complaint.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Midland Police at 989-839-4713.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

