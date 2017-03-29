Police: Alcohol factor in crash that killed 6-year-old girl

A 25-year-old mother had been drinking prior to a crash in Detroit that killed her 6-year-old daughter and injured her 1-year-old son.

Officer Jennifer Moreno says that alcohol has been determined to have factored into Tuesday morning's crash into a tree on the city's eastside.

Police had said they were investigating whether the woman was being chased by someone in another vehicle at the time of the crash.

The woman remained in extremely critical condition Wednesday at a hospital and has not been charged.

Her son was in stable condition Wednesday. Police initially said the 1-year-old was a girl.

The crash remains under investigation.

