Residents complain of dead animals, trash on county owned lot

After months of watching a county owned property gather junk, one man said he has had enough.

He reached out to TV5 to find out why the land is not being maintained.

"This is an eyesore here. I wake up every morning looking at a bunch of trash," said Mark Goss, Saginaw resident.

He lives on S. Jefferson Street and said the lot next to his apartment is appalling, filled with trash, household items and dead animals.

Goss said he and his neighbors desperately want the lot cleaned up. They appealed to TV5 to ask the tough questions.

"I've even spoken with several people at City Hall and they've referred me to the land bank, but I haven't had a response," Goss said.

Goss said one of the biggest issues is the dead animals found on the lot. With spring right around the corner he said the smell gets worse as temperatures rise.

"The smells are horrible. I mean it gets so bad with the heat that you want to just gag or what have you," he said.

County Treasurer Tim Novak said his department has never received an official complaint until now when TV5 brought the issue to his attention.

"We'll consider this as a filed complaint and we'll follow up on it," Novak said.

He said it's a simple process from here on our.

"Somebody will go out and check the property out, see what the condition is and what we can do to help out. Clean it up, mow, whatever the situation is," Novak said.

As for Goss, he said he hopes this will brighten up his neighborhood.

"Make Jefferson look presentable," Goss said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.