Speed, alcohol believed to be factors in Gladwin County crash

Police believe speed and alcohol led to a terrifying crash early Saturday morning.

A Gladwin city police officer said he watched the driver of the truck speed by, driving recklessly down M-61 through Gladwin County. The officer was conducting an unrelated traffic stop at the time.

After the traffic stop the officer alerted Central Dispatch to the dangerous vehicle, the Gladwin County Sheriff's Office said.

Shortly after, the officer found the 2002 Chevy Silverado pickup severed in half by a tree.

The 31-year-old driver was still inside the cab with head injuries. He has since been treated and released.

Criminal charges are pending.

It happened about 1:45 a.m. in Sage Township.

