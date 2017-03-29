Police investigate after $15K worth of tires stolen from vehicle dealership

A local car dealership was robbed of its rubber.

Police are on the lookout for the thieves who took the wheels and rims off of four vehicles on the lot of Graff Buick Chevrolet in Bay County.

The Bay County Sheriff's Department said the tires were valued at $15,000 collectively and were likely taken early Sunday, March 19.

Deputies were able to recover some evidence from the scene.

If you have any information about the heist you are asked to call police.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.