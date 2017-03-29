Police: Mid-Michigan man dies after attack by girlfriend in Florida

A Mid-Michigan man is dead after being attacked by his girlfriend in Florida.

Police in the Keys said 33-year-old Clifford Cease, who was born in Flint, was stabbed to death in the attack that also injured his mother.

His 26-year-old girlfriend, Heather Evans, faces second degree murder and aggravated battery. She is from Beaverton.

It is unclear what prompted the attack, which happened Sunday night at a home in Big Pine Key, Florida. Cease died Monday from injuries sustained in the attack.

