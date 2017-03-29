Michigan Senate OKs $5M sinkhole loan, allots Flint funds - WNEM TV 5

Michigan Senate OKs $5M sinkhole loan, allots Flint funds

LANSING, MI (AP) -

The Michigan Senate has approved a $5 million state loan to help repair a sinkhole in suburban Detroit and has voted to allot $100 million in federal funding to address Flint's water crisis.

The mid-year budget bill cleared the Republican-controlled chamber 36-1 Wednesday. The House authorized a $3 million infrastructure grant for Macomb County to make sinkhole repairs. But Senate Republicans instead backed a $5 million interest-free loan, saying it's up to local governments to maintain their infrastructure. Democrats and some Republicans opposed the switch.

The House could take a final vote this week.

The bill would formally allocate $100 million in Flint aid that Congress and former President Barack Obama enacted into law in December. It also includes $1 million for capital improvements to the Michigan Capitol building.

