Woman hopes to give house to single mom

A local woman wants to give away her old home to a family in need, but she needs some help in order to do it.

She has a particular family in mind - a single mother raising several children.

The woman needs to pay off the mortgage and make some repairs before the family can take the house.

"A little bit of a crazy idea, but I don't know. I think it's kind of a beautiful idea," said Kayleigh Kessler, homeowner.

She wants to give away the home she has owned since she was 19 years old to a single mother of five.

Kristah Gonzalez is a single mother who said she has been struggling to find a permanent place to raise her children for the past 10 years.

"It's difficult to try to afford such a big house by yourself," Gonzalez said.

The two women met while working for the Boys and Girls Club of the Great Lakes Bay Region and soon became good friends.

Kessler is offering her friend of more than five years the deal of a lifetime. It is to own her Bay City home for free. However, there is a catch.

The house was built in 1901 and is not completely paid off. Kessler started a GoFundMe page to help raise the $40,000 needed.

"The funding would be going to pay off any existing mortgage that I have and then also to help fix the place up. There's a little bit of electrical issues and also the plumbing could be updated and I just want her to have a home that she can be proud of," Kessler said.

When Gonzalez first heard about the idea she said she couldn't believe it.

"She was like, 'no, seriously.' And I was like, 'Kayleigh, you are amazing. You are literally like my angel,'" Gonzalez said.

Kessler hopes people will see the value in helping Gonzalez and her children.

"Well, I mean it doesn't just mean someone's getting a home. It means that the community is coming together to really help someone out which is just an incredible, beautiful thing," Kessler said.

