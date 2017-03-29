Oscar winners help University of Michigan mark bicentennial

University of Michigan officials say the spring commencement ceremonies will mark the school's bicentennial with notable people from its past and present.

The Ann Arbor school this year honors 20 alumni with a Bicentennial Alumni Award, including Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. They won an Oscar for their song, "City of Stars" from the film "La La Land," and will perform at the April 29 ceremony.

Other bicentennial-related events include a pop-up art exhibition from Monday through April 8 called "Stumbling Blocks." Its installations reflect challenging periods during the past 200 years.

Also starting Monday, Burton Tower will be illuminated in white lights that transition to maize and blue, and finally a multimedia light show on April 8. The new lighting system will be activated for other bicentennial events.

