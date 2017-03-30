Memorial bridge named in honor of local fallen soldier

After years of effort, a fallen Mid-Michigan soldier will finally be memorialized with a highway named in his honor.

Army Sgt. Joe Johnson Army Sgt. Joe Johnson made the ultimate sacrifice in 2010 while serving in Afghanistan. The Carman-Ainsworth graduate was just 24-years-old.

Thursday, Governor Rick Snyder signed a proclamation naming a memorial highway bridge in the Genesee County man’s name.

Last year, Johnson’s family was working with state lawmakers to name a stretch of M-23 after their son. Even though it had Senate approval, it died in the House on the final day of legislature’s Lame-Duck session.

