JOB FAIR: FedEx hiring package handlers - WNEM TV 5

JOB FAIR: FedEx hiring package handlers

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
BUENA VISTA, MI (WNEM) -

FedEx is looking for a few good men and women. 

The company has openings for package handlers and is hosting a job fair to fill them. 

It will be at the Buena Vista Township Hall at 1160 S. Outer Drive from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. 

The openings are part of an expansion of the FedEx facility in Buena Vista. 

For information, call the township's hall at 989-754-6536.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.