JOB FAIR: FedEx hiring package handlers

FedEx is looking for a few good men and women.

The company has openings for package handlers and is hosting a job fair to fill them.

It will be at the Buena Vista Township Hall at 1160 S. Outer Drive from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

The openings are part of an expansion of the FedEx facility in Buena Vista.

For information, call the township's hall at 989-754-6536.

