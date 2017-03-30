Michigan House passes bill on minors and Breathalyzers

The Michigan House has passed legislation that would allow minors to refuse requests by police to submit to Breathalyzers when they are not driving.

Officers would be prohibited from administering the tests that measure a person's blood-alcohol level without consent by the minor or a judge-signed court order.

A minor still can be arrested for refusing to take a Breathalyzer if an officer has probable cause that the minor was driving under the influence.

The legislation is sponsored by Rep. Pete Lucido, a Republican from Macomb County's Shelby Township. It passed 102-6 Wednesday and now heads to the state Senate for future consideration.

See House Bill 4213 by clicking here.

Editors Note: In a story March 29 about the Michigan House passing legislation on minors and Breathalyzers, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the bill would eliminate tickets, fines and driving record points for minors who refuse to submit to a Breathalyzer when they are not driving. Minors are not subject to those penalties now, unless they are arrested for drunken driving.