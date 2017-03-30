Dozens of crashes reported as sleet covers Mid-Michigan

More than a dozen crashes were reported Thursday morning as rain and sleet coated the roads in Mid-Michigan.

The Genesee County 911 Communications Center began reporting multiple crashes beginning at about 7 a.m., including accidents in several locations on I-475, I-69 and I-75. ?Injuries are unknown at this point.

In Saginaw County, dispatchers reported crashes on north and southbound I-75 at the Birch Run exit. It's unknown how many vehicles were involved or whether anyone was hurt.

Drivers are warned to use caution during their commute this morning as rain, snow, and mixed precipitation are all possible.

To follow the reported crashes in the Genesee County area, click here.

For all other areas, click here.

For your full forecast, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.