Wanted: Do you know where Christa Robel is?

Do you know where Christa Marie Robel is?

Midland Police are asking for your help tracking her down because she is wanted on four outstanding warrants from Midland County, and absconding from the HOPE program.

Robel is 5’4” and about 150 pounds.

If you know anything about Christa’s whereabouts, call the Midland Police Department at (989) 839-4713.

