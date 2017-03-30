Man charged with beating, strangling pregnant girlfriend

A Mid-Michigan man is facing several charges after authorities say he beat up and strangled his pregnant girlfriend.

On Saturday, March 25 at about 3:50 a.m., deputies with the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in Bentley Township for a reported assault with a handgun.

Investigators learned 22-year-old Jacob Tyler Stenger-Simpkins assaulted his 20-year-old pregnant girlfriend by kneeing her numerous times in the stomach and using his hands to strangle her.

Police said Stenger-Simpkins also used a .45 caliber, semi-automatic handgun to strike the woman in the face. One round was also reportedly discharged closed to the victim’s head, according to officials.

Deputies recovered both the gun and a fired bullet inside the home.

Investigators said Stenger-Simpkins fled before officers could arrive. While deputies were on scene, a vehicle matching the description of the one Stenger-Simpkins drove away in was seen driving by the home.

Police spoke with Stenger-Simpkins and he was taken into custody.

He has been charged with assault by strangulation, discharging a firearm in a building, assault with a dangerous weapon, felony firearms and operating while intoxicated.

Police did not comment further on the condition of the victim.

