PSA: 'Extremely potent and deadly' opioid circulating in Michigan

Authorities say an "extremely potent and deadly" drug is circulating in Michigan.

Michigan State Police with the Mt. Pleasant Post report the opioid, Carfentanil, is putting users at greater risk of accidental overdose and death.

The drug, sometimes in pill form, when mixed with heroin is 10,000 times more potent than morphine, police said. Cough, disorientation, cardiac arrest and death can occur immediately after using the drug.

Opiates and heroin are the largest growing drug epidemic in Michigan. Investigators believe several drug overdoses in Sanilac County were the result of the Carfentanil, also used in elephant tranquilizers.

If you or someone you know is using this dangerous drug, call 1-800-662-HELP for assistance.

