Report: Few hospitals meet standards for high-risk deliveries

A new report shows a Mid-Michigan hospital is among one of the few in the state and country to fully meet national standards to delivery high-risk and premature babies.

The report from the Leapfrog Group, a non-profit based in Washington, D.C., hospital performance across the United States in providing maternity care for high-risk deliveries.

The Leapfrog standards recommend hospitals deliver at least 50 very-low birth weight babies annual or maintain a lower-than-average morbidity rate. It also requires at least 80 percent of mothers receive steroids before delivery to help develop the baby’s lungs.

Per the report, in 2016 only 23 percent of hospitals nationwide met these standards.

In Michigan, 13 out of 19 hospitals providing labor and delivery services volunteered their high-risk delivery data. Of those, only four hospitals fully meet the Leapfrog standards, including:

DMC Harper-Hutzel Hospital in Detroit

DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit

Hurley Medical Center in Flint

Sparrow Hospital & Health System in Lansing

Research shows babies born with a very low birth weight (less than 3 pounds, 4.91 ounces) are more likely to survive in a hospital with an experience neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Sometimes, an expectant mother has a medical condition that puts her at risk of a premature delivery. Other times, the baby may have a health problem where it is essential the mother deliver the child early.

In these cases, officials said it is essential the mother can choose a hospital with the experienced staff and resources to make sure she and her baby receive the best care.

To see all the data from 2016, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.