New screening technology coming to MBS International Airport

A Mid-Michigan airport is getting new equipment to keep passengers and employees safer.

The Transportation Security Administration announced Thursday they have installed the latest checkpoint screening technology at MBS International Airport in Freeland.

Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) screens passengers for metallic and nonmetallic threats including weapons, explosives, and other objects concealed under layers of clothing without physical contact.

“We are pleased to offer this advanced technology to passengers flying out of MBS,” said TSA’s Federal Security Director for Eastern Michigan Juan Sanchez. “The addition of this technology is a positive addition to the security tools already available to our officers.”

All AIT units have automated target recognition software. The software generates a generic image for all passengers to enhance privacy.

Officials said the technology uses harmless electromagnetic waves to perform the scan and emits less energy than a cell phone call.

